Mohan Babu case update: ‘I Deeply Regret The Pain,’ says Telugu star after attempt to murder charge

Mohan Babu's family feud made news on December 9 when the actor filed a police report stating that his son Manoj and his wife "orchestrated" a plot to seize his Jalpally mansion using intimidation and force.

Actor Mohan Babu has apologised to the journalist he reportedly punched outside his Hyderabad home earlier this week. He moved to his X (previously Twitter) page and made a statement, stating he was merely attempting to defend himself from "anti-social elements" until the "media became inadvertently intertwined." Mohan Babu described the situation as "unfortunate" and apologised to the journalist.

“I would like to mention that due to health reasons, I was admitted to the hospital over the last 48 hours and was unable to respond immediately. I appreciate your patience and I am sending this letter at the earliest possible opportunity," he wrote.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil: Know actress' net worth and more

“In the heat of the moment, when my gate was broken and approximately 30-50 individuals comprising anti-social elements, forcibly barged into my house with an intent to harm those present. I lost my composure. Amidst the chaos, the media inadvertently became intertwined in the situation. As I tried to manage the situation, Mr Ranjit, one of your journalists, unfortunately, sustained an injury, This was a deeply regrettable outcome and I deeply regret the pain and inconvenience caused to him," the actor added.

This comes a day after a police complaint was filed by the 35-year-old journalist following which a case was filed under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or substances) of the BNS against the actor.

Also Read: Who is Priyanka Halder? Meet VIRAL actress from India’s Got Latent

For the unversed, the journalist visited Mohan Babu’s Jalpally residence on December 10 to cover the ongoing dispute between the actor and his son Manoj. However, the situation got out of control there when the actor confronted journalists aggressively.

Mohan Babu’s family dispute made headlines on December 9 after the actor filed a police complaint alleging that his son Manoj and his wife had “orchestrated" a plan to take possession of his Jalpally home through intimidation and force. However, the son claimed that his fight was not for a “share of the property" but for “self-respect and the safety of his wife and children."

Latest Videos