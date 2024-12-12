Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil: Know actress' net worth and more

Image credits: Instagram/Keerthy suresh

Keerthy Suresh Ties the Knot

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has married Antony Thattil after 15 years of dating.

Keerthy Suresh's Husband: Dubai Businessman

Keerthy Suresh's husband, Antony Thattil, is a Dubai-based businessman with a company called Aerospace Window Solutions.

Image credits: Instagram/Keerthy suresh

Keerthy and Antony's Love Story

Their love story began in Keerthy's high school days. She now stars in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films.

Keerthy Suresh's Wealth

Keerthy Suresh is significantly wealthier than her businessman husband. Her net worth is estimated at ₹41 crore.

Keerthy Suresh's Annual Income

Keerthy Suresh earns approximately ₹4 crore annually, translating to a monthly income of around ₹33 lakh.

Keerthy's Instagram Earnings

Keerthy charges ₹25 lakh per Instagram post. She has 18 million followers.

Antony Thattil's Net Worth

Antony Thattil's net worth is estimated to be around ₹10-12 crore.

Keerthy Suresh in 'Bawaal'

Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan and other actors.

Shah Rukh to Akshay: 7 Celebs who started with odd jobs before acting

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira faces danger from goons in latest twist

Inside Ajay Devgn, Kajol's Mumbai house | PHOTOS

Jailer to Vettaiyan: 7 highest grossing movies of the Superstar