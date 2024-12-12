Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil: Know actress' net worth and more

Entertainment
South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has married Antony Thattil after 15 years of dating.
Keerthy Suresh's husband, Antony Thattil, is a Dubai-based businessman with a company called Aerospace Window Solutions.
Their love story began in Keerthy's high school days. She now stars in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films.
Keerthy Suresh is significantly wealthier than her businessman husband. Her net worth is estimated at ₹41 crore.
Keerthy Suresh earns approximately ₹4 crore annually, translating to a monthly income of around ₹33 lakh.
Keerthy charges ₹25 lakh per Instagram post. She has 18 million followers.
Antony Thattil's net worth is estimated to be around ₹10-12 crore.
Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan and other actors.
