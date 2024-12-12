Entertainment

Who is Priyanka Halder, the dress-cutting sensation?

Priyanka Halder on Samay Raina's YouTube show

33-year-old Priyanka Halder recently appeared on Samay Raina's popular YouTube show, India's Got Latent. This appearance catapulted her to overnight fame.

Priyanka's on-stage dress cutting sparks controversy

Priyanka Halder revealed personal details on the show. However, the on-stage cutting of her dress garnered the most attention.

Priyanka in a red bodycon dress on stage

Priyanka appeared with her costume designer friend Adil. She wore a red bodycon dress.

Priyanka's dress cut on stage

Adil cut Priyanka's dress near the stomach area, restyling it on stage.

Judges shocked by Priyanka's act

The judges were shocked. The clip went viral, and users criticized Priyanka.

Accusations of cheating on husband surface

One user accused her of cheating on her husband. Others claimed the incident was scripted.

Who is Priyanka Halder?

The 33-year-old from West Bengal does small roles in Mumbai. She has worked in shows like Crime Patrol and Utha Patak 4.

Priyanka became a mother at 18

Priyanka studied till 12th grade, married young, and became a mother at 18.

Priyanka Halder's husband's profession

Priyanka has a 15-year-old son. Her husband works for Indian Railways and is posted in Nagpur. She has 22,600 Instagram followers.

