Entertainment
33-year-old Priyanka Halder recently appeared on Samay Raina's popular YouTube show, India's Got Latent. This appearance catapulted her to overnight fame.
Priyanka Halder revealed personal details on the show. However, the on-stage cutting of her dress garnered the most attention.
Priyanka appeared with her costume designer friend Adil. She wore a red bodycon dress.
Adil cut Priyanka's dress near the stomach area, restyling it on stage.
The judges were shocked. The clip went viral, and users criticized Priyanka.
One user accused her of cheating on her husband. Others claimed the incident was scripted.
The 33-year-old from West Bengal does small roles in Mumbai. She has worked in shows like Crime Patrol and Utha Patak 4.
Priyanka studied till 12th grade, married young, and became a mother at 18.
Priyanka has a 15-year-old son. Her husband works for Indian Railways and is posted in Nagpur. She has 22,600 Instagram followers.
