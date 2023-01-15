Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook/Whatsapp status, quotes for loved ones

Happy Pongal: Here are some lovely greetings, pictures, and words to share with your siblings, friends, family, relatives, and coworkers.

Getty Photos

Harvest festivals will be celebrated across India when they come. While people in North India commemorate Makar Sankranti, those in South India celebrate Pongal. The literal meaning of Pongal is overflowing or boiling. Not only that, but it is also the name of a dessert. Rice, jaggery, and milk are used to make it. Pongal is a Tamil solar calendar holiday observed at the beginning of the month Tai. It falls on January 15 this year.

Getty Photos

Pongal is a four-day holiday celebrated with much pomp and display, particularly in Tamil Nadu, during which people give prayers and appreciation to the Lord Sun for a healthy crop. Pongal marks the start of Uttarayana, the sun's six-month trek northward.

Getty Photos

Pongal is celebrated on the first day as Bhogi Pongal, the second as Thai Pongal, the third as Mattu Pongal, and the fourth as Kannum Pongal.

Happy Pongal 2023 Facebook and Whatsapp status

1. Wishing that this festival brings prosperity and good fortune as well as joy and happiness for the days to come. Happy Pongal!

2. On the joyous occasion of Pongal, I send you the most warm and merry wishes. Have a lot of fun and enjoy every moment. Happy Pongal!

3. Let us thank the sun, For burning himself to give us life,

Let us thank Plants, For sacrificing themselves for us,

Let us thank cattles and animals,

For Helping us to sustain our life. Pongal Vazhthakal

4. The festival of Pongal brings good luck and happiness. May the harvest festival be one in which you receive everything you deserve and the best.