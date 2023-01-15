Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook/Whatsapp status, quotes for loved ones

    First Published Jan 15, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Happy Pongal: Here are some lovely greetings, pictures, and words to share with your siblings, friends, family, relatives, and coworkers.

    Getty Photos

    Harvest festivals will be celebrated across India when they come. While people in North India commemorate Makar Sankranti, those in South India celebrate Pongal. The literal meaning of Pongal is overflowing or boiling. Not only that, but it is also the name of a dessert. Rice, jaggery, and milk are used to make it. Pongal is a Tamil solar calendar holiday observed at the beginning of the month Tai. It falls on January 15 this year.
     

    Getty Photos

    Pongal is a four-day holiday celebrated with much pomp and display, particularly in Tamil Nadu, during which people give prayers and appreciation to the Lord Sun for a healthy crop. Pongal marks the start of Uttarayana, the sun's six-month trek northward.

    Getty Photos

    Pongal is celebrated on the first day as Bhogi Pongal, the second as Thai Pongal, the third as Mattu Pongal, and the fourth as Kannum Pongal. 

    Happy Pongal 2023 Facebook and Whatsapp status
    1. Wishing that this festival brings prosperity and good fortune as well as joy and happiness for the days to come. Happy Pongal!

    2. On the joyous occasion of Pongal, I send you the most warm and merry wishes. Have a lot of fun and enjoy every moment. Happy Pongal!

    3. Let us thank the sun, For burning himself to give us life,

    Let us thank Plants, For sacrificing themselves for us,

    Let us thank cattles and animals,

    For Helping us to sustain our life. Pongal Vazhthakal

    4. The festival of Pongal brings good luck and happiness. May the harvest festival be one in which you receive everything you deserve and the best.

    Getty Photos

    Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Quotes and Greetings

    Let us thank Sun and all the plants for showering their blessings on us. Let us thank all the creatures for making our lives better. Sendin Pongal wishes to you and your family.

    May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

    As you happily celebrate the festive of Pongal, I sent you warm wishes on this auspicious occasion. Wishing you Happy Pongal and a prosperous year ahead.

    May this Pongal usher in goodness, peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my best wishes and warm greetings.

    May the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal and the sweetness of Chakkarai Pongal bring happiness aplenty and goodness to your life. Happy Pongal.

    May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.

