Bigg Boss OTT 3: Date, time, contestants and everything you MUST know about Grand Premiere

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 concluded with a bang as wildcard contestant Elvish Yadav made history by winning the trophy. Now, the popular reality show is gearing up for a brand new season, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, which promises even more drama, fun, and entertainment. This season will introduce a fresh twist with Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor taking over hosting duties from Salman Khan. With numerous prominent personalities, actors, YouTubers, and social media stars set to be locked inside the BB OTT 3 house, the anticipation is building. Here’s everything we know so far about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3:

Premiere Date and Viewing Details

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on June 21. It will be available for streaming on JioCinema. Viewers subscribed to JioCinema Premium can enjoy 24/7 access to the show's drama and excitement, while the episodes will also stream daily at 9 PM.

Confirmed and Speculated Participants

Chandrika Dixit, widely known as the Vada Pav girl, has been confirmed as the first official contestant for Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Other personalities speculated to join the show include:

Sai Ketan Rao

Shivani Kumari

Anjum Fakih

Sana Makbul

Sana Sultan

Mika Singh

YouTuber Arman Malik, potentially participating with both his wives, Payal and Kritika

Mobile Phone Usage in the House?

During a recent press conference in Mumbai, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui asked host Anil Kapoor about the show's tagline, "Karte hai na kuch alag," and inquired whether contestants would be allowed to use mobile phones. Kapoor neither confirmed nor denied this, simply responding, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. (Anything can happen)."

House Design and Theme

The house for Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has been designed by Omung Kumar. The theme for this season has yet to be revealed. Unlike previous OTT seasons, this edition will require a subscription to JioCinema Premium to watch the episodes.

As the countdown to the premiere begins, excitement is at an all-time high. Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 promises to bring a fresh wave of entertainment and surprises for its viewers.

