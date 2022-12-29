Tunisha Sharma suicide: Urfi Javed posts her perspective on Instagram

Tunisha Sharma's death left the entire industry shocked. Now even the TV personality Urfi Javed has given her two cents on the late actress's suicide case. She has spoken about the same on her Instagram story.

While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality.

TV star Tunisha, who took her own life by committing suicide, has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she ended her life by hanging herself in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

The late actress's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who has gotten arrested by the Waliv police, had broken his silence. The star opened up on how the Shraddha Walker case forced him to break up with his ex-girlfriend. While it is a shocking thing that actors commit suicide, but taking our own life is not an apt solution to problems. He was also caught frequently changing his statements by the Waliv police, who added that he could not give a proper reason and cause behind breaking up with the late actress.

Now Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has also spoken up on the entire death case. She has given her two cents on the controversy surrounding Tunisha Sharma's death. She said, "My 2 cents on the Tunisha Sharma case, yes, he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her, but we cannot blame him for her death. You cannot make someone stay with you, who doesn't want to stay."

She also added, "Girls, no one. I repeat, no one is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might seem like the end of the world, but trust me, it is not. Think about the people who love you. Or, try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide, the suffering doesn't end. The one's that are left behind suffer even more."