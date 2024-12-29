Year Ender 2024: From Tabu to Ishaan Khatter, 5 Indian stars who made their Hollywood debut

In 2024, Indian stars like Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, and Sobhita Dhulipala made their Hollywood debuts, impressing global audiences with roles in major films and popular series.



In 2024, several Indian stars made their Hollywood debuts, showcasing their talent on the global stage. From Tabu in Dune: Prophecy to Adarsh Gourav in Alien, these actors left a lasting impact in major films and series.

Tabu

Tabu played the role of Sister Francesca in the sci-fi series Dune: Prophecy. Her character adds depth to the ongoing saga, showcasing her versatility as she takes on a pivotal role in the expansive Dune universe.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter starred as Shooter Dival in the gripping murder mystery The Perfect Couple, alongside Nicole Kidman. His performance added intrigue and suspense to the story, marking a significant milestone in his international career.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala made her Hollywood debut in Monkey Man, the directorial debut of Dev Patel. In this gritty film, she impressed audiences with her powerful portrayal, making a strong mark in international cinema.

Banita Sandhu

Banita Sandhu played Miss Malhotra in season 3 of Bridgerton, the popular Netflix series. Her role as a refined and strong-willed character brought a fresh dynamic to the show's intricate world of romance and social intrigue.



Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav joined Ridley Scott's Alien Universe, bringing his unique talent to one of the most iconic franchises in science fiction. His involvement in this project marks a major step in his global acting career.

