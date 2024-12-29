Stardom to Paatal Lok Season 2: Top 8 web series releasing in 2025

Entertainment
Several web series will stream on OTT platforms in 2025. Learn about 8 fantastic web series coming in the new year, one of which marks the debut of superstar Shahrukh Khan's son...
This web series, featuring Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Farhan Akhtar, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, and Sai Tamhankar, will stream on Netflix in 2025.
The first season of this Kajol-starring web series streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023. Its second season, featuring Asrani in a key role, will stream in 2025.
Huma Qureshi joins Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal in the third season of this series about human trafficking, streaming on Netflix.
Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahan Kapoor, debuts in this Netflix web series, which explores the realities of Tihar Jail.
This docu-series, streaming on Netflix in 2025, will showcase the lives and struggles of Hrithik Roshan, his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, and music composer uncle Rajesh Roshan.
Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, this web series will stream on Prime Video in 2025. Its first season streamed in 2019 and the second in 2021.
The second season of the 2020 hit web series 'Paatal Lok' will stream on Prime Video in 2025, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag.
Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, makes his directorial debut with this web series, streaming on Netflix in 2025. It will feature cameos from stars like Shahrukh Khan.
