Daler Mehndi faced backlash for slurred speech at an event, with a minister alleging he was drunk. His brother Mika Singh revealed Daler had surgery and was unwell, defending him and leading to support from the film industry.

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi faced backlash after appearing to struggle with his speech during a performance at an event in Uttarakhand, with a minister alleging that he was drunk. However, on Tuesday, his brother Mika Singh shared a video hinting that Daler Mehndi had been unwell and had undergone surgery, which could explain his slurred speech on stage.

After Mika's video, many members of the film industry came out in support of Daler Mehndi, saying people should be a little kinder to each other. "@thedalermehndiofficial paji went through some serious surgery which people don’t know. All we need is to be little kinder towards each other. We don’t know what someone is going through. Thank you @mikas ingh paji for the clarification. May God bless Daler paji 🥹🙏 We love you Daler paji," Kapil wrote on Instagram.

Mika Singh Defends Brother, Clarifies Health Condition

In his post, Mika clarified that Daler does not consume alcohol, defending him against the allegations reportedly made during the event. "I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way," he added.

In a video message on his Instagram handle, Mika revealed that Daler Mehndi underwent an operation recently. He concluded with an appeal for fairness and respect for artists.

Minister Questions Performance

Earlier, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal questioned Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, alleging that the singer appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing to his songs.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday evening about a viral video showing him objecting to Mehndi’s performance during a cultural programme organised as part of the Navratri festivities, Uniyal said the singer should have done justice to his art. “He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn’t do justice to their art…He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered Rs 35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment,” Uniyal said. (ANI)