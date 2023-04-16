Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more

    The Met Gala fashion event is scheduled to begin on May 1 in New York City, so the wait to witness your favourite celebrity on the red carpet with jaw-dropping outfits is almost over. Check out the details of this show here.

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Prepare yourself for jaw-dropping ensembles that will be seen at this year's Met Gala. There are many questions for the audience as the most prominent fashion rampage is just around the corner. The Costume Institute's annual festival, which will honour the late Karl Lagerfeld in 2023, will begin this spring on May 1. 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' will be the focus of the museum's spring 2023 show, according to a statement from the institution. 

    Theme: The purpose of the annual celebration is to recognise a designer who has significantly impacted the arts. The 2023 MET Gala will be held with the subject "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The well-known designer is renowned for his work with numerous other brands, including Fendi and Chanel, in addition to his line.

    ALSO READ: Britney Spears shuts down baseless rocky-marriage rumors by flaunting wedding ring in video - WATCH

    When: This year's Met Gala will be held on May 1. The red carpet will open to guests at 5:30 pm and is anticipated to remain open until 8 pm. Each participant must arrive and walk the red carpet at a specific time.

    Who will co-chair? Anna Wintour, who serves as the gala's chair, is the creator of the MET Gala. Anna Wintour, the chief editor of Vogue magazine, is regarded as the most powerful woman in the media. This year's gala will be co-chaired by her and Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa. 

    Who will be present? Until the evening before the event, the guest list for the MET Gala is kept a secret. Celebrities associated with labels like Vogue, Chanel, Fendi, and Karl Lagerfeld are expected to attend. Many famous people are expected to grace the event, including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Anok Yai, and Naomi Campbell. Kim Kardashian might go this year, despite rumours to the contrary.

    According to reports, Alia Bhatt from the Bollywood film fraternity will attend the event this year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone, among other celebrities, have previously attended the occasion.

    ALSO READ: Nafisa Ali's vintage picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in polo tournament is unmissable

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
