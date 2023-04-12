MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to join Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone on the red carpet? Know what she wearing

This year, Alia Bhatt will attend the MET Gala. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were among the previous guests at the event.

This year, Alia Bhatt will attend the MET Gala! The actress's management has announced that she will walk the fashion gala's red carpet this summer. Alia, who will make her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone, has not only agreed to the major gala but also picked the fashion designer to create her gown.

According to reports, Alia will walk the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung gown. Her dress is still being kept under wraps. Prabal is familiar with Alia. In the past, the actress has frequently worn clothes made by him. Prabal is also a well-known designer in Hollywood, with clients like Mindy Kaling and Camila Cabello wearing outfits designed by his label.

Also Read: Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case

Meanwhile, ALia will be the third Bollywood actress in recent years to walk the MET Gala red carpet. Priyanka Chopra has already attended the MET Gala three times. One of which was with Nick Jonas when they first started dating. Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet twice as well.

Alia Bhatt's 2022 was a watershed moment in her career. The actress appeared in four major motion pictures. She kicked off the year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and ended it with a cameo in RRR. She subsequently appeared in her first home-produced picture, Darlings, and finished the year with Brahmastra. The film went on to become the greatest hit of 2022. The film became the biggest blockbuster of 2022. It was also her first film with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: 'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

On a personal level, 2022 was a remarkable year for Alia since she married Ranbir in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, Raha, in November last year. She will now be featured in the film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

