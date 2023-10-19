Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Melon Music Awards 2023 venue revealed: Details on when and where to watch grand event

    The Melon Music Awards (MMA) is a prestigious annual music awards show in South Korea, recognizing excellence in the music industry, featuring top K-pop artists, and celebrating outstanding achievements.

    Melon Music Awards 2023 venue revealed: Details on when and where to watch grand event SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    The 15th Melon Music Awards, known as MMA, is getting ready for its annual celebration. MMA is a very important music awards show in South Korea, with many different categories. This year, they are planning something exciting and new for K-pop fans. They will also have a big performance space that can hold 15,000 people for the first time in South Korea.

    On October 19, the organizers of the Melon Music Awards announced that the event will take place on December 2 at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. This show is known for having amazing performances by famous artists. They also like to bring together special collaborations between artists and introduce new talents. This time, the 15th MMA is going to introduce South Korea's first performance arena specifically designed for K-pop acts. They want to make sure the fans have an exciting night because there haven't been many concerts in the country recently. This new arena can hold up to 15,000 people, so it's going to be a big event. The Melon Music Awards in 2023 will be a special night for music fans. They are also adding a new award category called "The Millions Top 10." This award is similar to the Melon Top 10, but it's for albums that were released in the last year and got more than a million streams on the first day they were released. They will choose 30 nominees for this category.

    The theme for this year's MMA is "K-Pop Changes the World." They will start the voting for the Melon Top 10 and the new award category in early November. The "Millions Top 10" award serves as a means to acknowledge albums that have significantly influenced the K-pop music landscape since their release.

    You can watch the award ceremony online. It will be streamed on platforms like Wavve, the Melon app, and Abema TV.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad vma

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert vma

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement SHG

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement

    Recent Stories

    Apple to Orange 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing radiant skin gcw eai

    Apple to Orange: 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing, radiant skin

    HOT PHOTOS Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics RBA

    (HOT PHOTOS) Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon