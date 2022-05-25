Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo

Everyone in Sandalwood knows what a talented actor Rangayana Raghu is. With his unique acting style and distinct roles, he has managed to impress

audiences and has thus gathered a sizeable fan following over the years. When Rangayana Raghu is in a film, it goes without saying that his role will be something that is really unique. And it is the same that applies to his character in the upcoming Wheelchair Romeo, too.

Director Natraj wrote the role, especially with Rangayana Raghu in mind and he says that the actor has done full justice to it and has gone even beyond his imagination. Usually, after a few years in the industry, actors tend to get typecast in roles. But in Wheelchair Romeo, Rangayana Raghu has got a unique part called Jack mama. Natraj feels that fans will love this character and could not have imagined Rangayana Raghu in something like this.

A glimpse of this brilliance of Rangayana Raghu was already seen in the promos of the film and you will have to watch the movie in theatres to witness more of it. Wheelchair Romeo hits screens on May 27. It has been produced by Agastya Creations and funded by Venkatachalaiah.

