Meet Allu Arjun's daughter Arha; 6-year-old will soon share screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu-read details

Arha, Allu Arjun's daughter, is a bundle of cuteness, as seen by her latest viral snapshot. On social media, she is as well-known as her celebrity father. Arha, who recently turned six, has begun dubbing for her debut film, Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Apart from being one of the most outstanding performers, Allu Arjun is also a fantastic parent who is constantly delighted to watch his children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha succeed in all they do.

As a happy parent who sees Arha following in his footsteps, Pushpa uploaded a photo of his daughter from the dubbing studio with a heart drawn. Allu Arha has already been following in her father's footsteps as a fashionable star child, and now she has added another feather to her crown.

Her acting debut represents the fourth generation of the Allu family's introduction into Indian film. Arha may be seen as Prince Bharata riding on a lion in the Shaakuntalam trailer and is the highlight of the 2:50 segment.

Pushpa star once stated, in response to her daughter Arha's acting debut, "I'm not sure how to respond until I see her on-screen. I've seen the rushes on the monitor, but I won't know how I feel until I see the entire film on-screen with the music, dubbing, and everything. But, for the time being, it is lovely to watch your child on television. I think it's cuter since she's my own child. But I'm hoping that people may relate to the sweetness."

The film Shaakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar, presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, and Produced by Neelima Guna. Shaakuntalam has music by Mani Sharma and is set to release worldwide on February 17th, 2023, and also in 3D.