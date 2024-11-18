Aishwarya Rai shared screen with THIS Malayalam star before Bollywood; Read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines recently, with rumors circulating about tensions in her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan. Amid this buzz, her cinematic journey is also being revisited, starting with her debut in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar (1997).



For months, rumours have circulated about the tension between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Speculation suggests the Bachchan family has been sidelining the Taal actress, with some even pointing out their public appearances without her. The Bachchans are now under close watch by netizens, with every move of theirs facing intense scrutiny. Meanwhile, let's check who was Aishwarya Rai's first on-screen hero before Bollywood.

Iruvar (1997)

After winning hearts globally through beauty pageants, Aishwarya Rai made her cinematic debut with the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, directed by the renowned Mani Ratnam. In the movie, she starred alongside Mohanlal, the biggest superstar of M-Town, marking him as Aishwarya Rai's first on-screen hero.



Iruvar was a political drama inspired by the lives of M.G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi, and J. Jayalalithaa. Set against the backdrop of cinema and politics, the film featured Mohanlal in the role of MGR. Aishwarya Rai portrayed dual characters, Pushpavalli and Kalpana. The two shared screen space as a couple in the film, with their performances becoming a key highlight.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often expressed her admiration for filmmaker Mani Ratnam, and she was equally in awe of her first on-screen hero, Mohanlal. When asked about working with the legendary actor, Aishwarya reportedly said, "Mohanlal's acting is a gift from God," highlighting her deep respect for his remarkable talent.



Mani Ratnam praised debutant Aishwarya Rai, the former Miss World, for her performance in Iruvar, where she portrayed two distinct characters, one of which was inspired by actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa. He described her as a "tremendous dancer" and recognized her "lot of potential" as an actress. Long back in an online interview, Mohanlal spoke about Aishwarya's beauty. He said, "I found her to be a very down-to-earth girl. As an actress also, she is very good. Since we were acting together, I did not feel fascinated at all. But then I know that there is no point in having a fascination!" "I am one person who admires beauty. If I had not seen Aishwarya Rai at all, I might have had a craving to see her because she was a former Miss World, But in reality, she was acting with me," he added.

Latest Videos