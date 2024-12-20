Marco REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, Siddique's action thriller worth watching? Read on

Marco Twitter Review: Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed, the movie stars Unni Mukundan in the titular role, leading a strong ensemble cast that includes Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Yukti Thareja, Riyaz Khan, Jinu Joseph, Sreejith Ravi, and Kabir Duhan Singh.

Marco Movie Review: On December 20, 2024, the awaited Malayalam action thriller Marco debuted for Christmas weekend. Haneef Adeni directed and Shareef Muhammed produced the film, which stars Unni Mukundan as the title character and features Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Yukti Thareja, Riyaz Khan, Jinu Joseph, Sreejith Ravi, and Kabir Duhan Singh.

Marco, a spin-off of Mikhael, promises an exciting film experience with Ravi Basrur composing the music, Chandru Selvaraj shooting, and Shameer Muhammed editing. Marco has dubbed Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi versions in addition to Malayalam, expanding its appeal across India.

Premise Marco

Marco is the youngest son of Kerala gold smugglers the Adattu family. After a horrific occurrence upsets the household, Marco violently investigates.

In the footsteps of Animal & Kill, Malayalam cinema's most violent movie is here #UnniMukundan as #Marco https://t.co/py5EWBvFmj — sunand nr 🇮🇳 (@sunandnr) December 20, 2024

Marco Cast and Crew

Marco has a superb cast, led by Unni Mukundan as Marco Peter. The film stars Siddique as George Peter, Jagadish as Tony Isaac, and Anson Paul in a prominent part. Other notable performances include Yukti Thareja, Kabir Duhan Singh, Rahul Dev, and Jayaprakash as William Davis.

The film stars Sudev Nair, Shaji Chen, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Vinayakan, Riyaz Khan, and Sreejith Ravi. Nivin Pauly plays Dr. Mikhael John during special events. Suresh Chandra Menon, Mathew Varghese, and Abhimanyu Thilakan complete the cast.

Cringe. IC’s continue to be the stupidest and most pointless addition to the film industry. This movie proves it more than anything. — Safi and Marco Dish out on Movies (@SafiDish) December 20, 2024

Director and writer Haneef Adeni tells a gripping story in Marco. Shareef Muhammed's Cubes Entertainments distributes the film. Chandru Selvaraj's cinematography and Shameer Muhammed's editing improve the film's visuals. Ravi Basrur's music enhances the film's emotion. Marco, produced and released by Cubes Entertainments, promises intense cinema. Marco's release was anticipated, promising filmgoers an unforgettable experience.

