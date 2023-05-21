Manoj Bajpayee admitted that he is following intermittent fasting: Does it work for everyone?

Manoj Bajpayee has admitted that he had been missing dinner for about 13–14 years. He said how his grandfather's physical condition inspired him to maintain his routines. To control his weight, he originally started by merely tasting the dish, but finally quit eating supper altogether. Manoj Bajpayee's doctor advised him to eat his final meal before bed. He acknowledged that his eating habits closely resemble intermittent fasting. He eats between 9 am and 3 pm. --By Anushri Bokade

What is intermittent fasting? If you practise intermittent fasting, you may eat during a certain window of time while fasting the rest of the time. Although dieting can aid in weight loss, there is a danger of developing long-term problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.

You don't eat for a certain amount of time every day or week when you intermittently fast. Alternate-day fasting is one of the more well-liked methods of intermittent fasting. Eat normally one day, then the next day either entirely fast or have one tiny meal (less than 500 calories).

Benefits of Intermittent fasting: It alters how hormones work while enabling body fat that has been stored to access and start critical cellular repair processes.The breakdown of body fat is accelerated by lower insulin, more HGH, and increased norepinephrine (noradrenaline) levels.

It helps with insulin resistance: The body's inflammation can be decreased by intermittent fasting

Side Effects of Intermittent Fasting: Reduced calorie intake may cause you to feel hungrier. You could get headaches.

Constipation might be a problem: Some of the primary signs and symptoms of intermittent fasting include diarrhoea, nausea, and bloating.

Many people find intermittent fasting to be safe, but not everyone does. If you're pregnant or nursing, skipping meals might not be the greatest strategy to manage your weight. Before beginning an intermittent fast, discuss with your doctor if you have kidney stones, gastric reflux, diabetes, or other health issues.

