Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manoj Bajpayee admitted that he is following intermittent fasting: Does it work for everyone?

    Manoj Bajpayee has admitted that he had been missing dinner for about 13–14 years. He said how his grandfather's physical condition inspired him to maintain his routines. To control his weight, he originally started by merely tasting the dish, but finally quit eating supper altogether. Manoj Bajpayee's doctor advised him to eat his final meal before bed. He acknowledged that his eating habits closely resemble intermittent fasting. He eats between 9 am and 3 pm. --By Anushri Bokade

    Manoj Bajpayee admitted that he is following intermittent fasting: Does it work for everyone? (ARB)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    What is intermittent fasting? If you practise intermittent fasting, you may eat during a certain window of time while fasting the rest of the time. Although dieting can aid in weight loss, there is a danger of developing long-term problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.
    You don't eat for a certain amount of time every day or week when you intermittently fast. Alternate-day fasting is one of the more well-liked methods of intermittent fasting. Eat normally one day, then the next day either entirely fast or have one tiny meal (less than 500 calories).

    ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC


    Benefits of Intermittent fasting: It alters how hormones work while enabling body fat that has been stored to access and start critical cellular repair processes.The breakdown of body fat is accelerated by lower insulin, more HGH, and increased norepinephrine (noradrenaline) levels.
    It helps with insulin resistance: The body's inflammation can be decreased by intermittent fasting

    Side Effects of Intermittent Fasting: Reduced calorie intake may cause you to feel hungrier. You could get headaches.
    Constipation might be a problem: Some of the primary signs and symptoms of intermittent fasting include diarrhoea, nausea, and bloating.

    Many people find intermittent fasting to be safe, but not everyone does. If you're pregnant or nursing, skipping meals might not be the greatest strategy to manage your weight. Before beginning an intermittent fast, discuss with your doctor if you have kidney stones, gastric reflux, diabetes, or other health issues.

    ALSO READ: Rihanna looks ravishing as she flaunts her baby bump in these photos (PICTURES)

    Last Updated May 21, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kerala Story: Know about ISIS operative Yasmin Ahmed Jahid who conducted classes on Islamic jihad in state ADC

    The Kerala Story: Know about ISIS operative Yasmin Ahmed Jahid who conducted classes on Islamic jihad in state

    Happy Birthday Mohanlal: know his networth and lifestyle ARB

    Happy Birthday Mohanlal: know his networth and lifestyle

    Here are 5 Bengali heroes who flopped at the movies but won hearts on small screen ADC

    Here are 5 Bengali heroes who flopped at the movies but won hearts on small screen

    Happy birthday Mohanlal: Here are 7 unknown facts about the Malayalam star ADC

    Happy birthday Mohanlal: Here are 7 unknown facts about the Malayalam star

    Happy Birthday NTR Jr: From RRR to Student No 1, glance at his 7 nuanced film performances (MSW)

    Happy Birthday NTR Jr: From RRR to Student No 1, glance at his 7 nuanced film performances

    Recent Stories

    President should inaugurate new Parliament building, not PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'President should inaugurate new Parliament building, not PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

    The Kerala Story: Know about ISIS operative Yasmin Ahmed Jahid who conducted classes on Islamic jihad in state ADC

    The Kerala Story: Know about ISIS operative Yasmin Ahmed Jahid who conducted classes on Islamic jihad in state

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad: MI Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his batting ahead of playoff race against SRH-ayh

    IPL 2023: MI's Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his batting ahead of playoff race against SRH

    The Saga of Ayodhya: A New Era Dawns; WATCH special documentary AJR

    The Saga of Ayodhya: A New Era Dawns; WATCH special documentary

    Amid controversies, Kerala govt releases LDF progress card on its achievements; check details AJR

    Amid controversies, Kerala govt releases LDF progress card on its achievements; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon