Meiyazhagan REVIEW: Did Karthi, Aravind Swamy's film impress the audience? Read this

Actor Karthi's latest release, 'Meiyazhagan,' hit the screens today. Let's delve into the Twitter reactions to see if the film has resonated with the audience.



Actor Karthi, known for his diverse roles, faced a setback with 'Japan,' directed by Raju Murugan, which received poor reviews and bombed at the box office. Now, his latest film 'Meiyazhagan,' directed by '96' fame director Premkumar, has hit the screens today (September 27).

With a stellar cast including Aravind Swamy, Sri Vidya, Rajkiran, and others, the film is produced by Surya - Jyothika's 2D Entertainment. Notably, Karthi returns to a rural setting after 'Paruthiveeran.' Premkumar beautifully portrays the mischief, affection, friendship, and conflicts between a maternal uncle and his nephew. Let's delve into the film's review in this post. Will Jr. NTR's 'Devara' Deliver? A Review!

One fan tweeted, praising the first half of 'Meiyazhagan' for its emotional connect. He lauded the Karthi-Aravind Swamy combo, particularly Karthi's comedic timing. The 'Delta Kalyanam' song and its visuals were deemed a visual treat. He also noted a resemblance to the film '96' and expressed anticipation for the second half. Film critic Amutha Bharathi, on her Twitter, described the first half of 'Meiyazhagan' as beautiful. She praised the Karthi-Aravind Swamy pairing and Govind Vasantha's music for keeping the audience engaged. The visuals and village scenes were commended. Karthi's humor and Aravind Swamy's mature performance were highlighted as driving forces.

Another fan tweeted about the second half, stating that it's as beautiful as the first. He highlighted the film's message about the impact of seemingly insignificant things on others' lives. From celebrating ancestral history to family bonding, 'Meiyazhagan' touches upon significant themes. Aravind Swamy and Srividya's performances were praised for their emotional depth. While positive reviews poured in, one fan declared 'Meiyazhagan' a flop, citing everyone's anticipation for 'Devara.' This could be the work of a Jr. NTR fan. Do You Know Which Song Vaali Wrote in Ilayaraja's Music Without Lip-Syncing?

Another fan gave 'Meiyazhagan' a zero rating, sarcastically listing the only positives as car parking time, star credits, smoking health advisories, interval gap, and end card. He declared the entire film negative, a flop, and claimed this to be the genuine rating. Renowned actor and film critic Kayal Devaraj gave 'Meiyazhagan' 4/5 stars, calling it a quintessential entertainer that emotionally portrays family relationships.

