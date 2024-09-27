Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meiyazhagan REVIEW: Did Karthi, Aravind Swamy's film impress the audience? Read this

    Actor Karthi's latest release, 'Meiyazhagan,' hit the screens today. Let's delve into the Twitter reactions to see if the film has resonated with the audience.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    Meiyazhagan review Karthi film first audience response

    Actor Karthi, known for his diverse roles, faced a setback with 'Japan,' directed by Raju Murugan, which received poor reviews and bombed at the box office. Now, his latest film 'Meiyazhagan,' directed by '96' fame director Premkumar, has hit the screens today (September 27).

    article_image2

    Karthi and Aravind swamy Combo

    With a stellar cast including Aravind Swamy, Sri Vidya, Rajkiran, and others, the film is produced by Surya - Jyothika's 2D Entertainment. Notably, Karthi returns to a rural setting after 'Paruthiveeran.' Premkumar beautifully portrays the mischief, affection, friendship, and conflicts between a maternal uncle and his nephew. Let's delve into the film's review in this post.

    Will Jr. NTR's 'Devara' Deliver? A Review!

    article_image3

    Meiyazhagan Twitter Review

    One fan tweeted, praising the first half of 'Meiyazhagan' for its emotional connect. He lauded the Karthi-Aravind Swamy combo, particularly Karthi's comedic timing. The 'Delta Kalyanam' song and its visuals were deemed a visual treat. He also noted a resemblance to the film '96' and expressed anticipation for the second half.

    Film critic Amutha Bharathi, on her Twitter, described the first half of 'Meiyazhagan' as beautiful. She praised the Karthi-Aravind Swamy pairing and Govind Vasantha's music for keeping the audience engaged. The visuals and village scenes were commended. Karthi's humor and Aravind Swamy's mature performance were highlighted as driving forces.

    article_image4

    Meiyazhagan Review

    Another fan tweeted about the second half, stating that it's as beautiful as the first. He highlighted the film's message about the impact of seemingly insignificant things on others' lives. From celebrating ancestral history to family bonding, 'Meiyazhagan' touches upon significant themes. Aravind Swamy and Srividya's performances were praised for their emotional depth.

    While positive reviews poured in, one fan declared 'Meiyazhagan' a flop, citing everyone's anticipation for 'Devara.' This could be the work of a Jr. NTR fan.

    Do You Know Which Song Vaali Wrote in Ilayaraja's Music Without Lip-Syncing?

    article_image5

    Meiyazhagan Review

    Another fan gave 'Meiyazhagan' a zero rating, sarcastically listing the only positives as car parking time, star credits, smoking health advisories, interval gap, and end card. He declared the entire film negative, a flop, and claimed this to be the genuine rating.

    Renowned actor and film critic Kayal Devaraj gave 'Meiyazhagan' 4/5 stars, calling it a quintessential entertainer that emotionally portrays family relationships.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bipasha Basu became vegetarian for ex-boyfriend? Here's what the 'Raaz' actress revealed ATG

    Bipasha Basu became vegetarian for ex-boyfriend? Here's what the 'Raaz' actress revealed

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser: Vidya Balan is back as Manjulika! Kartik Aaryan comes to rescue as Rooh Baba RKK

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser: Vidya Balan is back as Manjulika! Kartik Aaryan comes to rescue as Rooh Baba

    The Tribe' trailer OUT: Alanna Panday and others promise fun in this Karan Johar drama ATG

    'The Tribe' trailer OUT: Alanna Panday and others promise fun in this Karan Johar drama

    Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde arrested in Mumbai for illegally staying in India RBA

    Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde arrested in Mumbai for illegally staying in India

    Devara Day 1: Anirudh Ravichander turns morning show into concert at Chennai theatre - WATCH ATG

    Devara Day 1: Anirudh Ravichander turns morning show into concert at Chennai theatre - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Bipasha Basu became vegetarian for ex-boyfriend? Here's what the 'Raaz' actress revealed ATG

    Bipasha Basu became vegetarian for ex-boyfriend? Here's what the 'Raaz' actress revealed

    Human race will vanish due to attack of earth poisonous creatures Kodimath Swamiji predicts future vkp

    Human race at risk of vanishing from attacks by earth's poisonous creatures, warns Kodimath Swamiji

    Bengaluru BBMP considers feeding leftover hotel food to stray dogs vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP considers feeding leftover hotel food to stray dogs

    Devara Cast Fees: How much did Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and others charge for their roles? NTI

    Devara cast fees: How much did Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and others charge for their roles?

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser: Vidya Balan is back as Manjulika! Kartik Aaryan comes to rescue as Rooh Baba RKK

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser: Vidya Balan is back as Manjulika! Kartik Aaryan comes to rescue as Rooh Baba

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon