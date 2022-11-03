Mammootty to join hands with Vijay Sethupathi for his next? Read details

Mammootty, Malayalam cinema's megastar, and gifted actor Vijay Sethupathi are allegedly scheduled to share the screen for the first time in an upcoming Tamil film.

Mammootty, Malayalam cinema's megastar, is in the midst of the most fascinating period of his career, with some amaizng film choices. The seasoned actor is now on a signing binge and has several great projects lined up.

According to the latest rumours, Mammootty and Vijay Sethupathi will finally share the screen. Now, fans are excited to know that the megastar and the National Award-winning actor are apparently working on a Tamil movie together.

According to speculations, Mammootty and Vijay Sethupathi are teaming up for the untitled movie, which will be directed by Manikandan, well known for the critically acclaimed film Kaaka Muttai. According to the most recent reports, the megastar and gifted actor may formally unveil the project in the coming days. Unconfirmed rumours also say that the Manikandan-directed film might begin production in early December of this year, when Mammootty and Vijay Sethupathi fulfil their current obligations.

Mammootty's upcoming projects

Mammootty is presently filming Kaathal: The Core, a forthcoming family drama in which he collaborates for the first time with The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby. The highly anticipated project is projected to be completed by the end of September this year. Mammootty will also be seen in Agent, the forthcoming Telugu spy thriller starring Akhil Akkineni as the eponymous character. Other future projects for the megastar include Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Amal Neerad's Bilal, B Unnikrishnan's Christopher, and a Netflix anthology based on MT Vasudevan Nair's short tales.

Vijay Sethupathi's work update:

The National Award winner is in a fantastic time of his career, with an intriguing lineup. Vijay Sethupathi plays the primary antagonist in Jawan, the next Shah Rukh Khan film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. He also co-stars with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's Hindi-Tamil bilingual Merry Christmas. The actor is set to reprise his role as Sandanam in the forthcoming sequel to the previous hit Vikram.