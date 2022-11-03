Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mammootty to join hands with Vijay Sethupathi for his next? Read details

    Mammootty, Malayalam cinema's megastar, and gifted actor Vijay Sethupathi are allegedly scheduled to share the screen for the first time in an upcoming Tamil film.

    Mammootty to join hands with Vijay Sethupathi for his next? Read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    Mammootty, Malayalam cinema's megastar, is in the midst of the most fascinating period of his career, with some amaizng film choices. The seasoned actor is now on a signing binge and has several great projects lined up. 

    According to the latest rumours, Mammootty and Vijay Sethupathi will finally share the screen. Now, fans are excited to know that the megastar and the National Award-winning actor are apparently working on a Tamil movie together.

    Also Read: Meet Amit Jain, the New Shark who replaces Ashneer Grover in 'Shark Tank India 2'

    According to speculations, Mammootty and Vijay Sethupathi are teaming up for the untitled movie, which will be directed by Manikandan, well known for the critically acclaimed film Kaaka Muttai. According to the most recent reports, the megastar and gifted actor may formally unveil the project in the coming days. Unconfirmed rumours also say that the Manikandan-directed film might begin production in early December of this year, when Mammootty and Vijay Sethupathi fulfil their current obligations. 

    Mammootty's upcoming projects
    Mammootty is presently filming Kaathal: The Core, a forthcoming family drama in which he collaborates for the first time with The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby. The highly anticipated project is projected to be completed by the end of September this year. Mammootty will also be seen in Agent, the forthcoming Telugu spy thriller starring Akhil Akkineni as the eponymous character. Other future projects for the megastar include Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Amal Neerad's Bilal, B Unnikrishnan's Christopher, and a Netflix anthology based on MT Vasudevan Nair's short tales.

    Also Read: Avatar The Way of Water trailer: Sequel of James Cameron’s film is a promising return to Pandora

    Vijay Sethupathi's work update: 
    The National Award winner is in a fantastic time of his career, with an intriguing lineup. Vijay Sethupathi plays the primary antagonist in Jawan, the next Shah Rukh Khan film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. He also co-stars with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's Hindi-Tamil bilingual Merry Christmas. The actor is set to reprise his role as Sandanam in the forthcoming sequel to the previous hit Vikram.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 9:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thank God box office collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earn Rs 50 crore? drb

    Thank God box office collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earn Rs 50 crore?

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film crossed Rs 305 crore; Hindi version rules theatres RBA

    Kantara Box Office Report: Rishab Shetty's film crosses Rs 305 crore; Hindi version rules theatres

    Video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh went for a romantic boat ride post-Pathaan teaser release RBA

    Video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh went for a romantic boat ride post-Pathaan teaser release

    Shah Rukh Khan special: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish King Khan on his 57th birthday, for 4th time in a row (VIDEO) RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan special: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish King Khan on his 57th birthday, for 4th time in a row

    Meet Amit Jain, the New Shark who replaces Ashneer Grover in 'Shark Tank India 2' RBA

    Meet Amit Jain, the New Shark who replaces Ashneer Grover in 'Shark Tank India 2'

    Recent Stories

    Delhi continues to breathe very poor air amid farm fires in Punjab gcw

    Delhi continues to breathe 'very poor' air amid farm fires in Punjab

    Bypoll elections Voting begins in 7 constituencies across 6 states haryana maharashtra odisha bihar gcw

    Bypoll elections: Voting begins in 7 constituencies across 6 states

    Thank God box office collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earn Rs 50 crore? drb

    Thank God box office collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earn Rs 50 crore?

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film crossed Rs 305 crore; Hindi version rules theatres RBA

    Kantara Box Office Report: Rishab Shetty's film crosses Rs 305 crore; Hindi version rules theatres

    Gujarat Election 2022: Will Morbi bridge collapse dent BJP fortunes?

    Gujarat Election 2022: Will Morbi bridge collapse dent BJP's fortunes?

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon