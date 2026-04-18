Amanda Seyfried, star of the 'Mamma Mia!' franchise, has expressed confidence that a third film will be made. The actor revealed that while there are no concrete updates, she believes the film will eventually happen, citing progress on the script.

Actor Amanda Seyfried has hinted at the possibility of a third instalment of the popular musical franchise 'Mamma Mia!', saying she believes the film will eventually be made, according to People.

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Seyfried Confident in Sequel, Cites Development Progress

Speaking to People at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala, Seyfried said, "It's just interesting that... it'll happen. I know it's going to happen. If there's a need, you know."

The actor, who played Sophie in both the original film and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, she said, does not have any concrete updates on the third film, which remains in development.

According to earlier reports, the script for 'Mamma Mia! 3' was completed in May 2025, with producer Judy Craymer confirming progress on the project, according to People.

Co-stars Pitch 'Ribbon Dance' Idea for Sequel

Seyfried also shared that her co-stars from her upcoming film 'Octet' have been pitching ideas for the sequel, including a ribbon dance sequence. "The girls in Octet were like, 'Can we be in it?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' It's great, actually," Seyfried said.

She continued, "One of them had an idea for us to dance with ribbons, and I thought, 'That's what it's missing.' ... It's just like what we used to do as kids, like ribbon dancing in dance class," according to People.

Original Cast Eager to Return

The actor has consistently expressed her desire to return to the franchise, previously stating she would continue campaigning to be part of the third film and would be disappointed if she did not reprise her role.

The franchise also starred Meryl Streep as Donna, Sophie's mother, who has also indicated interest in returning, even joking about possible ways her character could reappear, according to People.

While no official announcement has been made yet, speculation around 'Mamma Mia! 3' continues to generate excitement among fans.