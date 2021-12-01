Mamata Banerjee trolled for saying 'Shah Rukh Khan has been victimized'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Shah Rukh Khan has been victimized" during a political campaign in Mumbai. Later Khan's fans remind Banerjee, 'Abhi yaad aaya'

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in Mumbai for a three-day visit and met prominent political leaders, social activists, former high court judges, and celebrities. During her visit, she mentioned the victimisation of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan before a huge audience. She also called BJP a "cruel and undemocratic party", she stressed the need for unity and sought advice and guidance for the battle ahead.

Banerjee said during her visit, "India loves manpower, not muscle power. We are facing a cruel undemocratic party, the BJP. If we are together, we will win." She also added, "Mahesh ji (Mahesh Bhatt), you have been victimised, Shah Rukh Khan has also been victimised. If we have to win, we have to fight and speak out wherever you can. You guide us and give us advice as a political party."

Later, Shah Rukh Khan's fans called out Banerjee says, 'Abhi yaad aaya' referring to her new political campaign. As we all know, that Shah Rukh Khan is very fond of Mamata Banerjee and respects her like an elder sister.

Banerjee raised the issue of how Khan was harassed with the arrest of his son, Aryan, which many legal specialists said was clear 'unlawful'. She also visited Siddhi Vinayak Temple and later met Shiv Sena and NCP leaders.

Besides the above, Banerjee met some Bollywood actors like Swara Bhaskar, Rahul Bose, Shatrughan Sinha, Richa Chadha and Konkona Sen Sharma. She also met some activists and judges in Mumbai like Shafi Parkar and Abhay Thipse, Tushar Gandhi, Teesta Setalvad and Medha Patkar, Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Shatrughan Sinha, author Shobha De.

