Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan to take legal action against Sameer Wankhede?

After the detailed bail order of Aryan Khan in the drugs case was released recently, reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team is suggesting he take legal action against Sameer Wankhede and his team.

In the infamous Mumbai drugs case, Bombay High Court recently released the detailed bail order of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, in which the court said that there was no positive evidence found against Aryan Khan to prove that he was conspiring with other accused, as alleged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Fresh reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan is planning to seek legal action against Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB, and his team.

According to reports, the legal team of Shah Rukh Khan has advised the ‘Pathan’ actor to consider taking a legal course of action against Sameer Wankhede and others in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case for falsely accusing Aryan Khan that led the star kid to spend over three weeks in jail.

The reports further suggested that a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan has said that the actor is considering a retaliatory action against those who put Aryan Khan behind the bars. If the reports are to be believed, then the drugs case will see new developments and a chain of events that will unravel in the coming days. Meanwhile, the same has not been confirmed officially by Shah Rukh Khan or his team of lawyers.

Aryan Khan had spent over three weeks in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail in Bandra. He, along with two other accused – Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were nabbed by an NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede on October 03 from the cruise.

The legal team of Shah Rukh Khan who was fighting Aryan Khan’s case had approached a lower court and NDPS special court for Aryan’s bail. However, the bail was rejected by both the courts. Finally, it was on October 28 that the Bombay High Court’s single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre granted bail to Aryan Khan and two others in the case, after a marathon hearing. The speaking order of Aryan Khan’s bail was released on the website of Bombay High Court on November 20.

