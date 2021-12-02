  • Facebook
    Mamata Banerjee asked Swara Bhaskar to join politics and more; here's what happened (Watch)

    Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar vented her anger on the UAPA Act in front of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee during an event held in Mumbai which was also attended by activist Medha Patkar, Javed Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Kubbra Sait, comedian Munawar Farooqui and more.

    Mamata Banerjee asked Swara Bhaskar to join politics and more; here's what happened (Watch)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 4:00 PM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended a programme in Mumbai on Wednesday where she interacted with celebrities from different fields including the Hindi cinema. The event was held at YB Chavan Centre, situated at Nariman Point in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It was during a question-answer round with the TMC Chief when Mamata Banerjee asked Swara Bhaskar to join politics.

    This happened when Swara Bhaskar wanted to know about the West Bengal CM’s views on UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act), venting out her own anger over it. The ‘Sheer Qorma’ actress was calling out the ruling Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that UAPA and sedition charges are being distributed as God's ‘prasad’.

    Swara spoke for nearly four minutes before asking the WB CM her views on UAPA. “We are all unemployed today; all of us going to jail is a reality,” said Swara Bhaskar in her rant, adding that “there are many people who put their career and livelihood at stake”.

    In a reply to the actress, the CM said that UAPA is not right for society; it is not being used properly. She gave a detailed answer to Swara Bhaskar. And soon after she finished her answer, Mamata Banerjee asked Swara Bhaskar: “Why don’t you join politics?”

    Watch the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

    Swara Bhaskar is one of the vocals artists from the film industry who is active on social media. She every now and then calls out the Central government, becoming fodder for the trolls. She has several times in the past been targeted for her political views and for being vocal about her opinion on social media, including her views on the farmers’ protest.

    On the work front, Swara Bhaskar who recently won a best-supporting actor award for ‘Sheer Qorma’ at the Soho London Independent Film Festival, will next be seen in ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar’. Meanwhile, the actress has also revealed that she has signed up for an adoption process and is willing to bring a child home.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 4:01 PM IST
