Swara Bhaskar to become a mother? Read details to know what the actor has to say

Swara Bhaskar has said that she wants to become a mother but has been put on a ‘waiting list’. She has also expressed her wish of becoming a parent to her parents.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar has expressed her desire to start a family of her own. The 33-year-old actor has also shared her desire with her parents, and they seem to have been convinced with it. So, is she pregnant or is it about one of her roles for a film where she plays a mother?

Well, it is neither. Swara Bhaskar is planning on becoming a mother but is neither pregnant nor playing a role of a mother. In fact, the actor has decided to adopt a child. Swara has undergone thorough research for the adoption process and is willing to adopt a child. She has also conveyed her wish of becoming a mother to her parents.

Swara Bhaskar is already in talks with Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and has also signed up with them as a prospective adoptive parent. However, she is presently on a waitlist for child adoption but may soon bring home a child and begin her new journey as a mother.

Speaking about the adoption, Swara Bhaskar said that she did not simply read about the adoption process but has also met and spoken to several couples who have adopted children. In an interview to Mid-Day, Swara Bhaskar said that she always wanted to have a family of her own. She wanted to have children too. Sooner, she realised that she could fulfil this dream of hers through the process of adoption.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhaskar’s mother reacted to daughter's masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding

Swara Bhaskar further said that in India, the law allows single women to adopt children. In the process to find out more about adoption, the actor met adopted children who are now adults as well as couples who adopted kids. It is after thorough research and understanding the process of adoption that Swara Bhaskar decided to adopt a child. And thus, she went on to register herself as a prospective adoptive parent.

The actor further said that when she conveyed her decision to her parents, they also happily agreed and supported her for it. Now that Swara Bhaskar is a registered prospective adoptive parent with CARA, she is simply waiting to clear through the waitlist. About this, she said that the waiting period can get longer, and sometimes it may also take up to three years.

On the front work, Swara Bhaskar will next be seen in ‘Sheer Quorma’, a film based on a same-sex love story. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the short film also has Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta in important roles.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's boring day gets alleviated by Swara Bhaskar, Veere Di Wedding actress says, 'You know I love