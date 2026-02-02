Mallika Prasad reveals she wrote and composed the chilling lullaby 'Aari Aari' for her antagonist role 'Amma' in Mardaani 3. She also shares how casting director Shanoo Sharma discovered her for the part after her work in 'Killer Soup'.

Actor Mallika Prasad, who is recently seen in Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani 3', spoke about the creation of 'Aari Aari', the chilling lullaby significantly sung by her character 'Amma' in the film. In an interaction with ANI, Mallika Prasad described the song as a key extension of 'Amma' and her menacing trick to lure innocent girls into a trap, further revealing that she wrote the lines and composed it for the film.

"I wrote that line and I composed it. It was our director Abhiraj Minwala, who gave me the freedom to explore the character, right from the beginning. I knew that I came from theatre. I could speak to him with much ease about the text, the things I liked and if I needed something. At that time, I understood that he was looking for a lullaby. I started thinking about it and came up with the idea that Amma shows a dream of a bright future to the girls," Mallika shared. She went on to explain how the character 'Amma' manipulated the girls. "She manipulated them about a beautiful future and getting freedom. At the same time, there was this notion of bringing out a lullaby from the world of those sleeping pills and drugs," she added.

How Mallika Prasad got cast in 'Mardaani 3'

Elsewhere in the conversation, Mallika Prasad also revealed how she got cast in 'Mardaani 3'. "Shanoo Sharma (casting director) found me. She saw my previous work in Killer Soup and chose me for the audition. I received a text to audition for a particular scene. I was teaching in NSD when I received a call about something wonderful that every actor wants to hear. She told me 'I haven't seen such a good audition in a really long time'. I came to Mumbai and met everyone," Mallika told ANI.

Mallika Prasad is seen as the lead antagonist in the third 'Mardaani' film. As the merciless, evil, and powerful 'Amma', she is shown as responsible for handling a beggar mafia, mostly targeting child victims. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Mardaani 3' marks the return of Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy. (ANI)