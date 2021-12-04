Veteran journalist Vinod Dua no more; daughter Mallika Dua confirms funeral to be held on Sunday

Veteran journalist and writer Vinod Dua passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. His funeral will take place on Sunday.

Veteran journalist and writer Vinod Dua, father of actor-comedian Mallika Dua breathed his last on Saturday. The sad news of the 67-year-old journalist’s demise was shared by his daughter Mallika, through an Instagram story at around 5 PM. Vinod Dua was in a critical condition and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in New Delhi. His funeral will be held on Sunday, December 05, at Lodhi crematorium in Delhi at 12:00 PM.

In her post, Mallika said that her “irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father: has passed away. She said that her father led an incomparable life, growing from Delhi’s refugee colony to become a renowned journalist with a career spanning 42 years. In the picture that shows her father, Vinod Dua having a hearty laugh, she wrote that he is now with her mother (Chinna Dua).

On Friday, Mallika Dua had posted an update on her father’s health saying that he was still fighting his battle. She also said that whatever the outcome of his battle be, she and her sister, Bakul Dua, would continue to celebrate his life.

Earlier this week, there were rumours regarding his passing away which were quashed by his daughter, Mallika Dua. Taking on social media, Mallika had said that her father was alive, and was extremely critical, further adding that she would keep everyone updated with her father’s health condition.

The very next day, on November 30, Vindo Dua was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital for better treatment, as per the doctor’s advice. His health remained critical and fragile.

Earlier this year, Vinod Dua and his wife Chinna Dua had contracted Covid-19 during the deadly second wave of the virus. The two were admitted to the hospital for treatment, however, Vinod Dua’s wife could not survive. Since then, his health had been deteriorating, according to his daughter. Vinod Dua was a renowned broadcast journalist who had worked with Doordarshan and NDTV.