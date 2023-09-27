Malayalam film '2018' in Oscars 2024: Tovino Thomas expresses excitement for recognition at Global level

The Malayalam film "2018 - Everyone is a hero" has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category.

The Malayalam film "2018 - Everyone is a hero" has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category. A jury led by renowned director Girish Kasaravalli made this selection. The 96th Oscars, honouring films released in 2023, will take place on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Tovino Thomas went live on Instagram and expressed his excitement, stating, "It's an incredible and proud moment for Kerala. It's double happiness for me to receive the Best Actor award and international acclaim. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of all actors. We are eagerly awaiting more awards and will continue to work harder for Malayalam cinema."

He also stated that the Nadikar Thilakam shooting will continue on September 30 in Hydrabad.

The film is directed by Lal Jr. This is the first time the Minnal Murali actor has collaborated with Lal Jr. After Tovino's injury, the shooting of the film was put on hold. The hospital authorities said that the injury was not serious.

Tovino's 'Nadikar Thilakam' is produced by Alan Antony and Anoop Venugopal under the banner of Godspeed. Maitri Movie Makers is also producing the Tovino film. The screenplay is done by Suveen S. Somasekhara Ratheesh Raj is the editor of the film. ​'

Out of the 22 shortlisted films, including "The Kerala Story," "Vaalvi," "Gadar 2," and others, "2018" was chosen to represent India at the Oscars. The Oscar selection committee, formed annually by the Film Federation of India, aims to select a film that best represents India's cinematic achievements and diverse language industries.

Although India has had films nominated in the past, it has never won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. Notable Indian films that made it to the final nominations include "Mother India" (1957), "Salaam Bombay!" (1988), and "Lagaan" (2001). Being chosen as India's representative at the Oscars carries prestige but also places a significant responsibility on the film's producers, as international exposure and recognition are crucial in this highly competitive category.

Meanwhile, Malayalam youth icon Tovino Thomas has secured his position as one of the most sought-after young talents in Indian cinema. The actor won the Best Asian Actor Award at the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday (Sep. 27). He received the award for his exceptional performance in the 2018 film.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, "2018" depicts the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala. The film, spanning 150 minutes, weaves together the experiences of various characters affected by incessant rains, environmental policies, and nature's fury. It has also been dubbed into Hindi. The movie features Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal, Tanvi Ram, Narain, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan among others in the lead roles