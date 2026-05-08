The hit Malayalam comedy 'Mohiniyattam', starring Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jagadish, is now available for streaming after a successful run in theatres.

For everyone who missed the recent Malayalam comedy 'Mohiniyattam' in theatres, there's some great news. The film, which was a laugh riot and a box office success, has finally started streaming on an OTT platform.

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'Mohiniyattam' is a sequel to the 2024 film 'Bharathanatyam' and was released during the Vishu festival. It initially opened with a small screen count but, thanks to fantastic word-of-mouth publicity, it quickly picked up pace and did very well at the box office. The film was co-produced by actor Saiju Kurup and Thomas Thiruvalla.

About Mohiniyattam

Krishnadas Murali has directed this comedy entertainer. It was produced by Lini Mariam David and Anupama B Nambiar under the banners of Thomas Thiruvalla Films and Saiju Kurup Entertainments. The film features a stellar cast led by Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jagadish. The supporting cast includes Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Swathi Das Prabhu, Divya Nair, Sruthy Suresh, Nandu Pothuval, Jinil, Jivin, Nistar Sait, Sreerekha, and the late actor Santhosh Guruvayoor.

The script was written by Krishnadas Murali and Vishnu R Pradeep. Bablu Aju handled cinematography, while Shafeeq V B served as editor. The music was composed by Electronic Kili. Other key crew members include Diljith M Das (Art Direction), Dhanush Nayanar (Sound Design), Vipin Nair (Sound Mixing), Sujith Mattannur (Costume Design), and Manoj Kiranraj (Makeup). The production team includes Chief Associate Director Samson Sebastian, Executive Producer Salman K M, and Production Controller Jithesh Anjumana. Stills were captured by Vishnu S Rajan, with motion posters by Dot VFX Studio, PR by A.S. Dinesh, publicity design by Yellow Tooth, and media planning by Puppet Media.

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