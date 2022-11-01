Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial; report

The case against Malayalam actor Dileep and others in the 2017 actress sexual assault case will be heard again on November 3, and a trial date will be set at that time. Actress Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial

The news comes after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court charged Dileep and his companion Sarath with deleting evidence. The two had rejected the claims, but the investigating team feels that actress Manju Warrier and director P Balachandra Kumar's comments will help bring them to justice.

According to claims, director Balachandra Kumar was there when Sarath delivered to Dileep's residence a phone containing a film of the actress's sexual assault in a car.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the case of alleged sexual assault of an actress on the night of February 17, 2017, for two hours in a moving car. The survivor in her statement said five men abducted her and sexually assaulted, and the horrific act was also allegedly filmed.

The prosecution requested that his bail be revoked, claiming that the actor manipulated witnesses and destroyed evidence in the case. Dileep's bail application was denied multiple times until being approved in October 2017.

Dileep is a well-known actor in Malayalam film as well as a wealthy businessman. He became a villain in the eyes of the media and those who said he abused his position in this case. Dileep's clout has allegedly caused numerous actresses who backed the victim to lose their jobs in the business. Since the alleged incident, the survivor has not worked in a film.

Dileep is said to be the mastermind of the attack. From 1998 until 2015, he married Manju Warrier. Manju Warrier has appeared in films such as Asuran, Lucifer, and Mohanlal. The filming schedule for her forthcoming film Thunivu has already been completed. Manju is still engaged dubbing for the film after the filming has finished.

A photo of Manju at the dubbing studio went popular on social media when the actress published it on her Instagram account. Manju's motivating caption said, "No Guts, No Glory."




