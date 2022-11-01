'Thamburati' : Reyan NTP's biggest hit that you can't resist grooving to. 

Reyan NTP has just put out a small number of music videos and songs, yet he has already established himself in South Asian communities.

Reyan NTP is an independent singer, rapper and songwriter who was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, but is originally from Kerala, India. Despite the fact that he was born in Dublin, he adores his culture and wished to produce something that would connect to both communities. Reyan has gained an amazing popularity with his Rap and RnB songs. He feels that Malayalam music is underrepresented, hence he has made bringing Malayalam and Dravidian music to a global audience one of his consistent goals. He explores and develops the largely untapped western music genre in Malayalam.

Reyan NTP has just put out a small number of music videos and songs, yet he has already established himself in South Asian communities. One of his singles, "Thamburati," gained enormous popularity on social media, particularly on TikTok and Instagram. His biggest song, "Thamburati," has more over a million streams and views on several streaming platforms. The single combines Malayalam and English Afro music. Thousands of fans have praised "Thamburati" as a music track for being extremely unique and rejuvenating. The song "Thamburati," which merges Kerala traditional culture with western culture, is a love song which means queen.

"Thamburati," which has excellent music and great lyrics, was already becoming one of the most well-known songs. As the famous singer Adele said, "I don't make music for eyes, I make music for ears'', Reyan's 'Thamburati' proving this quote right as it's impossible to resist grooving to it.

