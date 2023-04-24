Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Catch the latest leaked dialogue from NTR's next film, that is the current talk of the town

    Koratala Siva received a lot of teasing for his monotonous and uninspired dialogues in Acharya.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 8:54 PM IST

    Leaked dialogue, images, and stills from films with well-known actors are frequent and frequently cause excitement. Whether these leaks are real or fan-made once the film is released is clear. Recently, a passage from NTR 30 was leaked and quickly gained popularity: "If the war is true, even if the sword sheds tears, I'll not show mercy". A different line of dialogue from the same movie has leaked and is making the rounds on social media: "Nature sends its captain when the time calls for war… Prepare for the brave attack of Nature's fangs."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Jr. NTR plays a coastal character who is the movie's main character. Fresh movie dialogue was leaked recently and quickly became popular on social media. At Ramoji Film City, a scene starring Tarak and Saif Ali Khan is currently being filmed for NTR 30. Saif, who recently joined the set, plays the movie's antagonist. According to reports, this timetable will contain action scenes and a chat between the two stars. Fans have been interested in the rumours that have been going around regarding Saif Ali Khan's compensation for this film.

    According to reports, Saif Ali Khan will receive around six crores in compensation for his part in NTR's future film. This is much less money than the lead hero compensation he often receives, which is rumoured to be above 15 crores. There is a cause for this, though. In addition to Saif Ali Khan's payment for the movie, it is rumoured that the producers have agreed to split the earnings of the Hindi version with him after it is released.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

