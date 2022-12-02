Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    An Action Hero: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slammed 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix featuring Malaika Arora

    "Aap Jaisa Koi", a song from the film 'An Action Hero', featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Malaika Arora received backlash from Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui. Here's what he said.

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    Only some people agree with the current practice of trying to give old music new life by remixing or remaking them. The latest chapter in this drama is the timeless classic Aap Jaisa Koi, which Nazia Hassan in the movie Qurbani first performed. Adnan Siddiqui, a Pakistani actor, reacted negatively to how this song was altered in Ayushmann Khurrana's most recent movie, An Action Hero.

    The actor, in a tweet, wrote, "Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi..."

    Adnan Siddiqui tweet

    Several fans replied to the tweet in agreement with the actor's emotions. One user wrote, "They just completely ruined it." Another person commented, "What is with Bollywood ruining our classics?" 

    One more added, "Just shows people lack own initiative and lack skill knowledge in writing. It's easier to copy others' fine tune and music. Lack of creativity." "This is pathetic rendition of an immortal classic number by the late stunning Nazia Hassan ji is absolutely atrocious..!" wrote one more user.

    Tanishk Bagchi composed the music for the song's new version, which features Ayushmann and Malaika bopping to the beats. Altamash Faridi and Zahrah S. Khan performed the song.

    Ayushmann Khurrana discussed the song in an interview, saying, "Foot-tapping tune Aap Jaisa Koi would undoubtedly top the charts this party season. I had a great time dancing with Malaika and picked up some new moves. I have no doubt that it will connect."

    Malaika Arora, a dancer, actor, and reality show judge, also praised the song and stated, "The mood of Aap Jaisa Koi is incredibly cool. We never felt like we were filming or practising the song; instead, we were having fun. We both loved it, including Ayushmann. He has some impressive manoeuvres. I can't wait to see how listeners respond to the song."

     

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
