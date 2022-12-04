'Ready for real me?': Malaika Arora shares new clip ahead of 'Moving In With Malaika' premiere | Watch video

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is coming up with her show 'Moving in with Malaika'. She took to Instagram and dropped a new promo clip. 'Moving In With Malaika' will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 5.

Malaika Arora, who is gearing up for her upcoming reality show Moving In With Malaika, has dropped a new clip on her Instagram handle. In the clip, Malaika can be heard speaking, "My house is ready for you all. But are you ready for the real me? Unfiltered, unapologetic, upclose and very very personal... Moving In With Malaika starts tomorrow only on Disney+ Hotstar."

She took to social media and wrote: "Just 1 Day to go for you all to get to know the real me! #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika starts streaming tomorrow! Starts Dec 5th Mon - Thu at 8 pm only on @disneyplushotstar #MIMonHotstar #MovingInWithMalaikaOnHotstar."

Also Read | 'Nobody says star husband...' Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput slams 'star wife' label

In another clip, Malaika can be seen speaking candidly about her breakup with Arbaaz Khan and her life choices with Farah Khan in the video. Additionally, it shows her best friend Kareena Kapoor praising the actress. Malaika is seen speaking at an event where Sophie Choudry and her sister Amrita Arora are seated in the audience as well. "I have moved on, my ex has moved on, when will everyone of you," declares Malaika.

Moving in With Malaika will provide fans with details about her past, present, and future in some unfiltered conversations.

Malaika Arora got married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan in 998 and welcomed their son Arhaan Khan in November 2002. The couple continued co-parenting their kid even though they split up in 2017, over 18 years into their marriage. Malaika is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor for a while, Arbaaz, on the other hand, is dating model Giorgia Andriani.

Also Read | Hansika Motwani dances her heart out with fiancé Sohael at Sangeet ceremony | WATCH