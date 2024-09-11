Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora on her 'tumultuous' childhood and parents' separation: 'Tough times teach valuable lessons'

    Malaika Arora was a mere 11 years old when her parents separated. Malaika's younger sister Amrita was just 6 years old at that time. 

    Malaika Arora on her 'tumultuous' childhood and parents' separation: 'Tough times teach valuable lessons'
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Bollywood actress and television personality Malaika Arora lost her father, Anil Arora, to suicide on September 11 morning. As per the Mumbai police's investigation, her father jumped off a terrace and committed suicide. Currently, the police are investigating the case and several friends and well-wishers are extending their support through this difficult time. 

    Malaika has often shared pictures with her mother Joyce, however not much is known about her father. In past interviews, she has spoken about her childhood and parents' separation and its impact on the family. In an interview with Grazia in 2022, Malaika said that she saw her mother "through a new and unique lens". She also learned "rock-steady work ethic" and the process of becoming "fiercely independent" from her mother. 

    While talking about herself as a kid, Malaika said, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too. My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens."

    "I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms. The world could be going crazy around me, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during my formative years hold me in good stead," she had added.

    Malaika Arora was a mere 11 years old when her parents separated. Malaika's younger sister Amrita was just 6 years old at that time. The girls and their mother, Joyce, relocated from Thane to Chembur. They were brought up by her following their divorce.

