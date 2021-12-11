  • Facebook
    Malaika Arora did not like this habit of ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, check out

    It was in 2016 when Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had announced that they were breaking up and heading for separation. There was a habit of Arbaaz that Malaika did not like. Read to know further about the same.
     

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 6:21 PM IST
    It was in 2016 when Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had announced separation. There were many theories doing roundabouts that Arbaaz had issues with Malaika's lifestyle and that she had an extramarital affair. It was in 2017 when their divorce came as a shock to fans. But there were many times when they had opened up about estrangement with the world. 
    It was during a show when the actress had said that she did not like a habit of Arbaaz which was getting worse day by day. The actress in an interview with Kalam Times had revealed that he kept items anywhere in the house and that bothered her. 

    A night before her divorce Malaika had said that, "I think sab ki pehli yehi raai hai ki mat karna. Koi aapko nahi kahega ki,  haan, haan, please jayiye, kariye. That's the first thing, ki aap soch samajh ke yeh decision lena (I think everyone's first response is Don't do it. No one will tell you, Yes, please go ahead and do it.' That's the first thing everyone says, to think things through before coming to a decision). I went through the same thing", to Hindustan Times.

    She further said that even the night before she got divorced, she had her family sit with her and ask her if she was sure and 100 per cent sure about her decision. That was something she had heard all along and rightly so. They were the people who were worried for her and who had cared for her so they would say that. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, enjoy girls' night at Rhea Kapoor's dinner party
      

    About her decision to split the actress said that it was never, ever easy, like no other major decision in her life. At the end of the day, someone had to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. She thought that's the general human nature to go about things. Also read: Spotted: Katrina Kaif's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Malaika Arora in Mumbai

