Shaakuntalam: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu don Rs 3 Crore diamond set, 30kg saree for one week on sets? Read this

Fans can't wait to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's acting abilities in Shaakuntalam, which will be released in theatres on February 17.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a South actress, is at the pinnacle of her career after excellent performances in films like as Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Yashoda. The brilliant diva is currently preparing for her much-anticipated mythical genre flick Shaakuntalam, and her ethereal looks in the teaser have left admirers speechless.

Another set of rumours about this film have just appeared on social media, which will astound her admirers. According to sources, Shaakuntalam's production team spent Rs 3 crore on Samantha's jewellery for the film, which Vasundhara Diamond Roof created. Not only is there jewellery but there is also an interesting truth about Shaakuntalam.

Samantha filmed for her role in a 30-kilogram saree for one week. Samantha would have had a tough time dealing with these difficulties and acting the job well.

After reading these rumours, Samantha's admirers can't wait to watch her acting abilities in Shaakuntalam, which is set to enter theatres on February 17. They are especially delighted to watch her chemistry and romance with Dev Mohan, who plays King Dushyant of the Puru Dynasty. Fans believe Samantha has expertly performed Queen Shaakuntala's mannerisms, as a legendary film deserves.

The love story appears big and offers a visual treat for anyone hoping for another blockbuster in Samantha's filmography. Aside from these characteristics, fans believe that the images of butterflies, peacocks, mountains, and rivers are another incentive to enjoy Shaakuntalam.

Samantha's fans are very eager about her next film Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana. Shiva just tweeted an intriguing update. "#khushi regular shoot will start very soon everything is going to be gorgeous," he added. Samantha will appear in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

