    5 times Jacqueline Fernandez slayed her looks in white

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez is always known for her bold and elegant looks. She is a true fashionista and carries all her looks at ease. Here are five times she slayed in a white outfit.  

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram

    Jacqueline Fernandez, the Sri Lankan beauty, never fails to impress us with her looks. She has rocked every outfit with complete ease. All her looks till today have always impressed the audience. She never shies away from trying anything new. Jacqueline is a true fashionista who serves style goals with trendy style statements. We cannot deny the fact that she is the one who comes to our mind when we think of bold and classy choices. She slays all colours and all fabrics, but there is something special about the colour white and her. So we have listed some of the outfits she played in white.

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram

    In this white beaded saree, she looks like a goddess. The details of this look are seen very clearly and keep us mesmerised. The make-up and the hairstyle are very subtle, which goes well with the look. In this look, she is wearing an elegantly embroiled outfit right from the blouse to the palazzo pants, and she has styled this look with a diamond-studded necklace and earrings and tied her hair in a bun. 

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram

    In this look, she is wearing an elegantly embroiled outfit right from the blouse to the palazzo pants, and she has styled this look with a diamond-studded necklace and earrings and tied her hair in a bun.

     

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram

    In this look, she was wearing a body-fit white dress and styled the look whit some pearl earrings and let her hair loose with some waves. She has stolen our hearts with this simple yet elegant look.

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram

    You see her wearing one hand-off shoulder top with a body con skirt. She styled this look with draggling earrings and let her hair loose, keeping the make-up look very subtle.

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram

    A white sleeveless top along with some denim shorts. A simple look, but we can see her rocking the outfit. She had worn this outfit for her Pepsi ad shoot. She looks bold and sexy in the ad with this outfit.

