Mahaveerudu Review: Is Sivakarthikeyan-Madonne Ashwin's film worth YOUR time? Read THIS

Mahaveerudu, Sivakarthikeyan's latest action film, hit the screens worldwide in Tamil and Telugu on July 14. The movie is directed by Madonne Ashwin, who won a National Award for his previous film Mandela, starring Yogi Babu.

Ahead of the film's massive theatrical release, the filmmakers engaged the actor's followers and moviegoers with an intriguing teaser. After the trailer debuted, anticipation for the film skyrocketed. Aditi Shankar, the daughter of maverick director S Shankar, was cast as the female protagonist opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The film was praised as a solid action film after its first release.

Mahaveerudu Plot:

The film is a political action thriller in which the protagonist appears timid and lives with his mother and sister. He is a cartoonist, and his drawings begin to emerge in real life. He becomes embroiled in a difficult political scenario with the minister.

Mahaveerudu Twitter Review:

As the film opened, numerous fans and moviegoers who arrived at the theatre a little sooner than others expressed their opinions on social media channels. They posted mini-reviews of Sivakarthikeyan's film on Twitter. Check out a handful of them below to help you decide whether or not to see this film.



Mahaveerudu Cast and Crew:

Madonne Ashwin directed the film. He and Chandru A collaborated on the screenplay. Arun Viswa produces the film under the Shanthi Talkies label. Vidhu Ayyanna handled the film's cinematography. Bharath Shankar created the complete background score and music for the picture. The film's editor was Philomin Raj. The film has a budget of Rs 35 crore.