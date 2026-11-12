Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has assured Bollywood of safety, stating that Mumbai Police is actively investigating AI-generated threat calls and working to apprehend those responsible, urging the industry not to succumb to fear.

Maharashtra Minister Assures Bollywood Safety Amid Threats

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has assured the Bollywood fraternity of their safety amid growing incidents of attacks and persistent threat calls targeting several personalities from the film industry. Addressing the issue in a press conference on Thursday, Shelar stated that the Mumbai Police is actively working to trace the origins of these calls, particularly those generated using artificial intelligence (AI), and distinguish between empty threats and genuine security concerns.

"The Mumbai Police is capable, and the police systems have worked on it. We need to figure out where these AI-generated calls are coming from, whether it is just empty talk, and where the real issues are, and then we need to catch the culprits. Bollywood is completely safe right now; the Maharashtra government assures. The government also expects this from the Mumbai Police, and they are actually doing their work," Shelar said.

Government Stance on Security

Urging citizens not to be scared, the Maharashtra Minister added, "Yahan darna mana hai, this is all I can say." Emphasising that the police machinery is fully capable of handling the situation, Shelar said that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible. He also appealed to members of the Bollywood fraternity not to give in to fear, reiterating that the Maharashtra government expects the Mumbai Police to ensure their security and that the force is already working in that direction.

"Bollywood is completely safe right now," Shelar asserted, adding that the authorities are committed to addressing the threat calls and taking appropriate action against the perpetrators.

Context of Security Concerns

The comments came weeks after a firing took place last month in the Juhu area of Mumbai, where Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor's car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident. According to the police, the accused was caught while travelling on a train.

Following the attack, Ashish Shelar also met Tiger Shroff. "Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery," Shelar wrote. (ANI)

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