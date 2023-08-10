Made In Heaven season 2: When and where to watch Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's popular web series?

Made In Heaven season 2: Directed by Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra and Neeraj Ghaywan, the series was scheduled to release on August 11 at midnight on Prime Video India. The show's first season received critical acclaim and an International Emmy nomination for Mathur.

The much-anticipated web series of the month, Made In Heaven Season 2, debuted early and is now available on Prime Video India. The series, directed by Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Neeraj Ghaywan, was set to premiere on August 11 at midnight. Zoya Akhtar, who helmed the first season with Prashant Nair, Shrivastava, and Mehra, shared the news with a video of herself enjoying the programme. "Finally, MIH S2 is now available," she said.

About Made In Heaven Season 2

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, and Trinetra feature in Season 2 of Made in Heaven. Season two debuted after a four-year gap. The first season of the show gained critical praise and Mathur was nominated for an International Emmy.

The plot centred on two wedding planners and best friends, Arjun's Karan and Sobhita's Tara, in an anthology-style series about various couples, weddings, and relationships.

The new season, produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, contains the same cast, including Sobhita, Arjun, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivangi Rastogi, as well as some new faces, like Ishwak Singh and Trinetra.

Reema Kagti on Made in Heaven Season 2

When asked about the show, Reema Kagti told PTI, "Shooting (the show) was very challenging." Made in Heaven is a beast, and even without COVID-19, season one had such a large ensemble cast that every episode had a wedding. photographing a wedding is similar to photographing action; it is quite exciting. When COVID-19 premiered, no more than 50 people could be on set, yet there is no day when Made in Heaven can be shot with fewer than 50 people. The logistics, the number of locations, and the sheer quantity of directors and performers. Special thanks to the production and AD (assistant director) teams for taming this wild beast."

"When we first started writing season one, it was a huge experiment because there wasn't anything like this out there." We had no notion what it would do. When it first came out and did so well, it put a lot of pressure to writing. You want to step up your game, to create something greater. The same topics are being carried on. In a patriarchal culture, we are perceiving things through the eyes of women. We are only skimming the surface of items that appear innocuous but, upon closer inspection, range from not-so-benign to downright hazardous. So, similar themes, but perhaps we'll go deeper and dirtier," she remarked.