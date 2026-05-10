Netflix unveiled a funny Mother's Day teaser for its upcoming comedy drama 'Maa Behen'. The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, stars Madhuri Dixit as the mother to Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga in a high-octane, twist-filled story.

Netflix has unveiled a new glimpse of its upcoming film 'Maa Behen', bringing together Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga in a high-octane comedy drama directed by Suresh Triveni.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mother's Day Teaser and Fan Reactions

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the streaming giant dropped a funny teaser for the upcoming project titled 'Maa Behen'. The visual introduces the trio at the centre of the film, which is produced by Abundantia Entertainment Production in association with Opening Image Films. The film promises "a wild ride of twists and turns".

The newly released visual features Madhuri Dixit Nene alongside Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, whose pairing has already generated strong reactions online. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the cast.

In the video, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, who play the on-screen daughters of Madhuri Dixit, are asked to describe their "mother" in a few words. Both appear visibly confused and slightly camera-shy as they try to respond. Reacting to their hesitation, Madhuri lightens the moment by saying that both are "very shy." Triptii then jokingly adds, "Inka naam Rekha hai, Maa dedeti hai khana, kabhi kabhi." (Her name is Rekha, she gives us food, sometimes.)

The post was captioned as, "Maa ke baare mein toh ab kya hi kahein Maa behen, coming soon, only on Netflix!" The playful exchange is part of their collaboration for Mother's Day, which has been resonating with fans for its warm and humorous tone. One fan commented, "Mom tho gorgeous hai," referring to Madhuri Dixit. Another wrote, "WE ALL ARE SEATED FOR MAA BEHEN!!" Another wrote, "The Queen remains Queen...Ooohhh excitedddddd for this" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

'Maa Behen' Plot Details

The teaser of 'Maa Behen' was first unveiled in February this year. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film revolves around a constantly squabbling mother and her daughters who land in trouble after discovering a dead body in their kitchen. Madhuri Dixit plays Rekha, while Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga portray her daughters. The teaser showed Triptii's character arguing with her on-screen mother over her mannerisms, including wearing a sleeveless blouse at home, before the family stumbles upon the shocking discovery. As panic sets in, the trio eventually joins forces to cover up the crime. Actor Ravi Kishan also plays a prominent role in the film.

Cast and Director on the Dark Comedy

'Maa Behen' was officially announced during the Netflix India Slate event in Mumbai, where Madhuri Dixit spoke about returning to comedy with the project. "It's a dark comedy. When Suresh ji came, I am a big admirer of his work. When I heard the story, I felt like doing it because I haven't done comedy in a long time," said Madhuri Dixit at the event.

Triptii Dimri also shared her experience of working with the veteran actor. "It was a very nice experience working with her. It was like one happy family together. I am her big fan, I learned a lot from her," she said.

The release date of 'Maa Behen' has not yet been announced. (ANI)