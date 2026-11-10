The 60th annual CMA Awards, airing November 18 from Nashville, has added stars like Luke Bryan, Vince Gill, and Chris Stapleton to its performance lineup, joining host Lainey Wilson for a celebration of six decades of country music.

Star-Studded Lineup for 60th CMA Awards

Luke Bryan, Vince Gill, Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney and several other artistes have been added to the performer lineup for the 60th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, scheduled to take place on November 18 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, according to Billboard. Brothers Osborne, the American country music duo comprising brothers TJ Osborne and John Osborne, will also join the special performance honouring Brooks & Dunn at the ceremony.

The newly announced performers also include HARDY, Marcus King, rock band Halestorm, Mumford & Sons, Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr., according to the announcement, as per the outlet.

Honoring Country Legends

As part of the celebrations marking six decades of country music, Brothers Osborne will join Luke Bryan, HARDY, Marcus King and Halestorm in a special performance honouring Brooks & Dunn, recipients of this year's CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Mumford & Sons will make their CMA Awards debut, while Stapleton, who has secured four nominations this year, including Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, will perform twice during the ceremony. Stapleton will also team up with Stephen Wilson Jr., who has received four nominations, including New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year for “Gary”.

Event Details and Nominations

The newly announced performers will join previously confirmed artistes, including Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw, according to Billboard. Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson will return as host for the third consecutive year. She is also nominated in three categories this year, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for “Somewhere Over Laredo”.

Langley leads this year's nominations with nine nods. Her nominations include Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for Dandelion, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year, along with two nominations each for Single and Song of the Year. The 60th annual CMA Awards will air on ABC and Disney+ on November 18, with the ceremony becoming available on Hulu the following day, according to Billboard. (ANI)

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