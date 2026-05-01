Production has wrapped on 'Princess,' a new rom-com starring Lucy Hale and Adam Demos. Directed by Lina Roessler, the film centers on a woman whose new relationship is complicated by her boyfriend's fiercely loyal and sabotaging bulldog.

The production on Lucy Hale and Adam Demos' romantic comedy 'Princess' has been completed. Directed by Lina Roessler, the film marks a return to "the tradition of playful, character-based rom-coms of the 80s and 90s," K5 Intl. said. It brings "a contemporary comedic sensibility to a classic romantic setup, blending screwball energy with heartfelt emotion and ensemble-driven storytelling," as per Variety.

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What is 'Princess' about?

At the centre of "Princess" is a young woman who finally meets the man of her dreams, only to discover that true love comes with an unexpected complication: his beloved bulldog, Princess -- a fiercely loyal dog with a history of sabotaging every relationship her owner has ever had.

The film's tone "evokes the spirit of modern romantic comedies such as 'Monster-in-Law,' 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Anyone but You,' combining heightened comedic situations with grounded emotional stakes and a strong ensemble cast," K5 Intl. said.

Star-studded Cast

"Princess" stars Lucy Hale ("Truth or Dare?," The CW's "Pretty Little Liars," "The Hating Game") and Adam Demos (Netflix's "Sex/Life," "A Perfect Pairing," "Take My Hand"). They are joined by Rickey Thompson ("Swarm"), Melany Smith ("Good Trouble"), Nikki Howard ("Love Virtually"), Ashton Arbab ("Powder Pup"), Olivia Ponton ("It Ends With Us"), with NFL great Vernon Davis ("The Ritual Killer") and Dot-Marie Jones (Fox's "Glee"). (ANI)