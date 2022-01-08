Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release on this date; read

Image: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin/Instgram

The release date of Taapsee Pannu's film 'Looop Lapeta' has been announced. Sharing a poster of the film, Taapsee announced the date of her upcoming movie ‘Looop Lapeta’ on social media. The film will be released on Netflix, next month on February 04. The film will be having an OTT release instead of a theatrical release.

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, ‘Looop Lapate’ will also star actor Tahir Raj Bhasin who rose to fame with his role in Rani Mukherjee starrer 'Mardaani'. With this, ‘Looop Lapeta’ has become the first film of the year 2022 which has decided to go for an OTT release instead of looking at a theatrical release.

'Looop Lapeta' is a Hindi remake of Germany's classic cult film 'Lola Rennat' i.e. 'Run Lola Run' (in English) which was released in the year 1998. Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have been paired-up opposite each other for the first time in this film.

The film 'Looop Lapeta' is an experimental thriller drama. It has been helmed by filmmaker Akash Bhatia who is debuting in the Hindi film industry with this project. 'Looop Lapeta' is a story of a girl who tries hard to save her boyfriend. The story of the couple getting out of a difficult situation has been threaded in the film. Fans have high hopes from Taapsee Pannu in this film, given that she has always essayed a different and interesting role in all her films.

Taapsee Pannu's last theatrical release was 'Thappad'. The Anubhav Sinha directorial film 'Thappad' was highly praised by the audiences and critics alike. ‘Looop Lapeta’ will be the fourth film of Taapsee which will be released on the OTT platform. Before this, 'Haseen Dilruba', Tamil film 'Annabel Sethupathi' and 'Rashmi Rocket' were all released directly on the OTT platform. Taapsee's films of these three were highly praised. Taapsee, apart from being an actor, will also don the hat of a producer will her film 'Blur' that she announced recently.

