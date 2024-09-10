Lollapalooza India 2025: Hanumankind to Shawn Mendes and more; here's a list of artists performing in Mumbai

Lollapalooza India 2024 will be held in Mumbai on March 8th and 9th. The entire lineup for the legendary music event is now available. The festival will also showcase artists like Talwiinder, Raftaar, Glass Animals, Dot., and Lisa Mishra, among others, at Mumbai's iconic Mahalakshmi Race Course.

Lollapalooza India, the world's largest music festival, returns to Mumbai for its exhilarating third edition. It is scheduled to take place on March 8th and 9th. The complete roster for the historic music event is now out, with headliner Shawn Mendes, Green Day, and Hanumankind among others.

The event will also include Talwiinder, Raftaar, Glass Animals, Dot., and Lisa Mishra, among others, at Mumbai's renowned Mahalakshmi Race Course.

Check out the complete list:

This is Shawn Mendes' first trip to India, and he will be performing in Mumbai. His most popular songs are Senorita, Treat You Better, In My Blood, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Lost In Japan, among others.

Green Day, one of the best-selling bands in history, will make its debut in India. Billie Joe Armstrong is the band's lead vocalist and guitarist, Mike Dirnt is the bassist and backup vocalist, and Tré Cool is the drummer.

Meanwhile, the inaugural edition of the festival included famous performers such as Imagine Dragons, Cigarettes After Sex, AP Dhillon, Diplo, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, and The Wombats, among others.

According to the promoters, the festival has evolved into a live music showcase, including a diverse range of international and local performers from genres such as pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM, and techno.

"Attendees can expect over 20 hours of foot-tapping music across 4 captivating stages, with high-energy beats, awe-inspiring art installations, trendy merchandise to mark your memories and the unmissable Lolla Food Park set to evoke all your senses," said the organisers in an official statement.

