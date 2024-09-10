Ranbir Kapoor to Prabhas: 7 Actors who lowered their fees after flops

Entertainment
After a string of film flops, Ranbir Kapoor reduced his fees for 'Animal,' which eventually became a box office hit.
Following the box office disappointment of 'Shehzada,' Kartik Aryan has cut down his fees for future projects.
Prabhas has agreed to lower his fees for his upcoming film 'The Raja Saab' in response to his recent film performance.
Varun Dhawan, facing a series of flops, has reduced his fees by 50% to regain success in future films.
Tiger Shroff adjusted his fees downward for 'Heropanti 2' after assessing the previous film’s performance.
After several consecutive flops, Akshay Kumar has lowered his fees for 'Hera Pheri 3' to rejuvenate his career.