Ranbir Kapoor to Prabhas: 7 Actors who lowered their fees after flops

Ranbir Kapoor

After a string of film flops, Ranbir Kapoor reduced his fees for 'Animal,' which eventually became a box office hit.

 

Kartik Aryan

Following the box office disappointment of 'Shehzada,' Kartik Aryan has cut down his fees for future projects.

Prabhas

Prabhas has agreed to lower his fees for his upcoming film 'The Raja Saab' in response to his recent film performance.

 

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, facing a series of flops, has reduced his fees by 50% to regain success in future films.

 

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff adjusted his fees downward for 'Heropanti 2' after assessing the previous film’s performance.

 

Akshay Kumar

After several consecutive flops, Akshay Kumar has lowered his fees for 'Hera Pheri 3' to rejuvenate his career.

