Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death is finally disclosed; Know details

According to the media reports backed with the quotes by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office, the only child of the late rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley died due to a bowel obstruction earlier this year on January 12.

Lisa Marie Presley, a prolific singer and the daughter of iconic rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, passed away at 54 after being rushed to a California hospital on January 12. Her cause of death has finally got revealed now. Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has got determined as a bowel obstruction. This revelation comes from the medical examiner's office. The report from the office stated that her death was a natural occurrence. Before her passing, Presley made her last public appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Finally, the cause of her death has got revealed officially.

The medical examiner's office stated that Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest, which led to her death, was caused by a "small bowel obstruction." This condition occurs when the small intestine becomes blocked, potentially due to factors such as colon cancer, medication, or adhesions resulting from surgeries. In Presley's case, the report revealed that the glueing and 'adhesion' was a natural consequence of the bariatric surgery she had undergone years earlier. The report emphasized that this type of painful complication is a known long-term risk of such surgery.

The emergency room physician, Dr Angelique Campe, has highlighted that deaths resulting from small bowel obstructions are unusual, as patients generally undergo substantial pain and would likely be admitted to the hospital. Lisa Marie Presley's burial happened right next to her son Benjamin Keough, who tragically died by suicide in 2020. The legal dispute over Presley's will got finally resolved in May. Lisa Marie Presley, born in 1968, had a successful music career, releasing three albums, and was known for her high-profile marriages to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, and Michael Lockwood.

The importance and authority over the will of Lisa Marie Presley got contested by her family members. Following her death, it got revealed that Lisa's will had undergone a legal challenge, with Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, arguing that she was oblivious of a 2016 amendment that removed her as a trustee overseeing Lisa Marie's estate.

