Kick 2: Sajid Nadiadwala promises to don director's hat in Salman Khan starrer

There has been much discussion regarding a 'Kick' sequel over the past nine years, and Sajid Nadiadwala stated that he will once again serve as director for 'Kick 2' with Salman. 'Kick' served as Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial debut. Kick starred Salman Khan. The movie went on to become a smash hit, holding the record for being the highest-grossing debut film ever with lifetime receipts of more than Rs 200 crore in India.

Sajid Nadiadwala admitted that 'Kick' is his favourite IP and assured that 'Kick 2' would be released shortly during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in Dubai. "Kick is my favourite intellectual property, and I got my start as a director with it. As soon as I mention 'Kick', I receive letters from the industry, and even the digital world is inundated with inquiries regarding the release date of 'Kick 2'. I'll now guarantee that 'Kick' will be extended. The topic is there and has been fully written, but it requires time. It has to be released on a larger scale and at a better time. For us to make 'Kick', moviegoing must once again be fashionable. I'll be prepared to take action when things return to normal.

According to reports, Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Kick 2' would introduce Asim Riaz to Bollywood after Shehnaaz Gill. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up is Asim. While his most recent Instagram post added fuel to the flames, Sajid Nadiadwala has now intervened to put an end to such rumours. Asim Riaz's debut with Kick 2 was confirmed in a Free Press Journal article, which ignited the rumour. He has reportedly been offered a key part in the film. The rumour began after a report from the Free Press Journal revealed Asim Riaz's debut with 'Kick 2'. The article cited a person close to Asim who said, "The film will release in 2024 and and official announcement about Asim's role in the film will be made soon." He has reportedly been offered a key part in the film. According to a person close to Asim who was quoted in the same story, "The film will release in 2024 and an official announcement about Asim's role in the film will be made soon."

We can’t be complacent; we have to provide a great cinematic experience. We need to work very hard to give value for not just their money but also their time. They will be coming for the best and not the ‘decent’ ‘okay’ zone of content.” Nadiadwala told PinkVilla.

