Liger: Vijay Deverakonda turns beast; check how Mumbai slumdog turns into MMA champion (Watch)

The first glimpse of Liger is out. Vijay Deverakonda's beast look as an MMA fighter in the first teaser will make your jaw drop.

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, and Puri Jagannadh's Pan India film Liger's first glimpse is out. The much-awaited teaser promises to be one of the biggest action film. The teaser shows a tale of a slumdog of Mumbai streets fighter, who sells tea on the road, becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport.

For the movie, Vijay Deverakonda experienced/undergone a massive physical transformation to perform some high-octane action sequences and fights inside the ring. Many social media users called Vijay’s look as a beast.

Some dialogue like "We are Indians,” will give you some patriotic moment as Vijay wears the Indian flag while entering the ring is one of the film's highlights. And the different dialogue, “Vaat Lagaa Denge”, describes his aggressive mood. His fans love Vijay’s jaw-dropping ripped physique, and his cornrows hairdo with a ponytail, and many went gaga over his dialogues which were in Hindi.

Liger has cinematographed by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha directed the aggressive stunts from Thailand. Ananya Panday plays the female lead, while Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande and Ronit Roy play central roles in Liger. Ramya Krishna plays the role of Vijay's mother. Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will also be a part of the film. Earlier this month, Ananya and Liger team finished shooting in Las Vegas with Mike Tyson.

Liger is being made in many Indian languages like Hindi and Telugu and will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubbed versions. The film is produced jointly by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. Liger is slated to hit the theatres worldwide on August 25th 2022.