Much-awaited superhero film 'Wonder Woman 3' scrapped after a day after actress Gal Gadot's Instagram Post

Even though 2022 has been a fantastic year for several Hollywood films, it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is controversy's favorite child. Rumors have been coming in, that they are in talks and discussions to cancel and scrap noted filmmaker Patty Jenkin's DCEU superhero fantasy action film, 'Wonder Woman 3'. These speculations come a day after Gal Gadot teased her global fans by sharing a post related to the third part of the 'Wonder Woman' franchise.

Gal Gadot starrer 'Wonder Woman 3' is another much-awaited film that has faced the axe in 2022. The film is reportedly not happening now. Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios want to go back, to the drawing board with Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman franchise. According to a leading global entertainment portal report, it is because, the plans for the upcoming third film have gotten scrapped by newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The global entertainment portal report also stated that director Patty Jenkins delivered a script treatment from her and Geoff Johns to Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios.

Later on they were told that, as the project stands, it did not fit in with the studio's new plans for the future of the DC Universe. Even though, it hasn't gotten confirmed officially that the film won't be happening. For those unaware, James Gunn and Peter Safran came on board, as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month.

Reports of 'Wonder Woman 3,' getting scrapped come in a day after Gal Gadot shared a post on her official Instagram handle. The post celebrated nine years of her being casted as a superhero. Dropping a picture of herself in the superhero costume and avatar, Gal wrote, "On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman."

Also teasing her ardent fans with the announcement of Wonder Woman 3, she added, "Incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you."

